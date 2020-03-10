Analysts Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.15. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $298,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

