Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. American Tower reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $9.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower has a 12-month low of $182.05 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

