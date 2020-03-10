Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,045. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

