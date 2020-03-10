Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The company has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.