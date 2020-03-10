Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $28.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Shares of HPE opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,269 shares of company stock worth $1,449,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

