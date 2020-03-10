Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post sales of $237.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $315.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

