Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to report $389.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

