Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

