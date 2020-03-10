Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $998.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $985.10 million. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

