Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $977.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $996.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

