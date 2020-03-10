Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (AGMH, AM, AYTU, CCCGY, CNTY, COKE, DHX, ELGX, FWP, GCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

