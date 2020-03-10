Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (CTXR, DANOY, DSKE, EC, EDN, EONGY, ERII, EZPW, FBNC, FCF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

