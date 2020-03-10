Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (INF, KALU, KBAL, KOF, KZMYY, LNDC, LYFT, MAG, MIXT, MMLP)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Informa (LON:INF) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

