Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.01). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,791 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 3,682,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

