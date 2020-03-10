Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $435.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.80 million and the highest is $449.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $446.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at $893,578.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

