Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $488.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.34 million to $496.00 million. Belden reported sales of $587.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

