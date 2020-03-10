Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $108.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $102.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $454.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.71 million, with estimates ranging from $469.43 million to $487.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,129,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 988.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

