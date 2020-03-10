Analysts Expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $322.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.50 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $305.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. Summit Materials has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

