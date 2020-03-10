Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (AAL, AFL, AMP, APH, ARCH, ASML, ATH, BHF, BKNG, BOOM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Oddo Bhf from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €340.00 ($395.35) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $57.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.10 ($19.88) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 165 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $106.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €2.70 ($3.14) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $168.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $57.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €22.50 ($26.16) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €56.50 ($65.70) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $160.00 to $147.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $143.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

