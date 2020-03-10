Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ASC, BLTG, BT.A, DFS, EZJ, FDEV, GROW, IQE, ORA, RMV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 308 ($4.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 703 ($9.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 95 ($1.25). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €2.50 ($2.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

