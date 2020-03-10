Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Informa (INF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Informa (LON: INF):

3/9/2020 – Informa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

3/9/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Informa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/4/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/30/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90).

1/20/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Informa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. Informa PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 697.20 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 753.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 802.06.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

