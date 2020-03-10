Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Koppers (KOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koppers (NYSE: KOP) recently:

3/5/2020 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

2/28/2020 – Koppers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Koppers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/28/2020 – Koppers had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Koppers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Koppers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KOP opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koppers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Koppers by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

