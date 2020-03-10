Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (1COV, AIBRF, ATEX, BMWYY, BOUYF, BT, CLNXF, CNSWF, DWS, FLUIF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BT Group (NYSE:BT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €590.00 ($686.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $174.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past year on a robust top and bottom-line trend, with the eighth consecutive beat recorded in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Results were aided by strength in the beer business and strong margins. Strength in its beer business due to higher depletions and shipment volume is driving the top line. Further, it is likely to gain from the launch of Corona hard seltzer in spring 2020. Also, the revised Gallo deal and related agreement to sell the Nobilo Wine brand are likely to aid the wine & spirits business. It is also poised to benefit from constant brand-building efforts, innovations and premiumization. As a result, it raised earnings and cash flow views for fiscal 2020. However, softness in the wine & spirits segment continued in the third quarter. Also, higher interest expenses remain a threat.”

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Vodafone Group (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

