Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Unitil (UTL)

3/7/2020 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

3/6/2020 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

2/18/2020 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

2/6/2020 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

NYSE:UTL opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

