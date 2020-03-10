Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

3/4/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

3/2/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Foundation Building Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Foundation Building Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Foundation Building Materials Inc alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.