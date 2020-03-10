Analyzing Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73% Jounce Therapeutics 46.11% 41.29% 27.32%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 0.90 $56.82 million $1.66 2.36

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00

Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.75%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

