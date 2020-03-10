Analyzing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -1,809.64% -179.91% -73.38% Anika Therapeutics 23.73% 10.81% 9.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 32.69 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -9.36 Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.68 $27.19 million $2.05 18.31

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 1 0 2 1 2.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.70, suggesting a potential downside of 21.64%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

