Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

