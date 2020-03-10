Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Anchor token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00009965 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $44,554.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.