Andrew G. Inglis Purchases 300,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,856,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $789.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

