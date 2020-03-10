Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Oddo Securities from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Oddo Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245.33 ($29.54).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,598.20 ($21.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,842.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,957.32. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.