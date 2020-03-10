Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Sells £233,160 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Mark Cutifani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Cutifani acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,188 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £153.16 ($201.47).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 133.80 ($1.76) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,547.40 ($20.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,842.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,957.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,255 ($29.66).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

