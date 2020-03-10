ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR stock traded down A$0.32 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$5.89 ($4.18). The stock had a trading volume of 24,932 shares. ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$3.22 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of A$7.28 ($5.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -203.10.

About ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

