ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

