ANON Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $65,803.00 and $67.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

