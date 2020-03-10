Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 258,037 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Apache worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Raymond James cut their price target on Apache from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

APA opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

