APIS Market Capitalization Hits $3.76 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. In the last week, APIS has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $644,066.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009303 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000779 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,086,729,579 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

