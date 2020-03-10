APIX (APIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,945.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. APIX has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $4,945.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,563,081 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

