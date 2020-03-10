Apollon Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Apollon has a market cap of $4,684.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00065189 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

