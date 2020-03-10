Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

