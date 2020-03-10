Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

AAPL stock opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.04 and its 200 day moving average is $266.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.