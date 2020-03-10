Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.