Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $194,124.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Aragon has a total market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $194,124.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00014915 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

