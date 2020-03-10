ArbitrageCT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $19,092.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com.

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

