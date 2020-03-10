ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.24. 6,928,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,374. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.68.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.