Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

NYSE ARCH opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth $361,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

