Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,153 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 17,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,084. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

