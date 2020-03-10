Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 556.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 22,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

