Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

