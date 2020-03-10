Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.45% of Argo Group worth $123,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

